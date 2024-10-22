UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPRPB results expected soon at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the Constable recruitment exam results soon. The results will be declared on the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in. As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Yogi Adityanath has directed to declare the results by the end of this month....Read More

The Chief Minister has asked to expedite the recruitment process for vacant posts and ensure the sanctity of examinations at all cost, his office said posted on X.

The exam was held in two phases – on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, and on August 30 and 31, 2024. Papers were held in two shifts – from 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. The test was held for around 48 lakh candidates at 1,174 centres in 67 districts.

Steps to check UP Police Constable result 2024

Go to the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in

Open the Constable result link given on the home page

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and check your result on the next page

The UPPRPB released provisional answer keys for the test in phases, and the objection window closed on September 19, 2024.

