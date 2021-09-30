UPCET 2021 results declared at ntaresults.nic.in

UPCET 2021 results: National Testing Agency on Thursday, September 30 declared the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 results. Candidates who have appeared in the UPCET 2021 exam can check their results on the official website of NTA UPCET at upcet.nta.nic.in.

NTA had earlier released the provisional answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The UPCET 2021 examination was conducted on September 5 and September 6 in computer based test mode.

UPCET results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test

Click on the link for UPCET 2021 results

Login with your application number and Date of birth and submit

Results will be declared on the screen

