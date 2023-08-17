UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2023 declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link here

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has declared UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can check their results through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The Council has activated two servers to check the results on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results. UP Polytechnic result 2023 announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, steps to check

UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the

required details and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted on August 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023. UPJEE examination was conducted in three shifts- first shift from 8 am to 10.30 am, second shift from 12 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 6.30 pm. The answer key was released on August 10 and the last date to raise objections was till August 11, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPJEE.

