UP Polytechnic result 2023 announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, steps to check

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced results of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic). Candidates can now go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in and download UP Polytechnic rank cards. The direct link has been provided below as well. UP Polytechnic result 2023 announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ahead of results, JEECUP released answer keys of the test and invited objections from candidates by August 11 on payment of a fee of ₹100.

Direct link to download UPJEE Polytechnic result 2023.

Application number and password are the login credentials required to check UP Polytechnic result 2023. These are the steps to follow:

How to check UP Polytechnic entrance test result 2023

First, go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Two links are given to download rank cards under the candidate activity tab. Open any one. Now, on the login page, enter your application number, password and the displayed security pin. Login and check your rank/score card of UP Polytechnic 2023.

The UPJEE Polytechnic 2023 entrance test was held on August 2, 3, 4, 5 and 5 in three shifts – from 8 AM to 10:30 AM, 12 Pm to 2:30 PM and from 4 PM to 6:30 PM.