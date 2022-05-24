Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains result 2020 released at uppsc.up.nic.in
exam results

UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains result 2020 released at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC has declared the result of the Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Examination 2020.
UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains result 2020 released at uppsc.up.nic.in
Published on May 24, 2022 08:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of the Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Examination 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC Agriculture Services Main Test was conducted from November 26 to 28, 2021, and 1393 candidates took the exam. According to the merit list, 458 individuals have been selected for the positions. Due to a lack of competent candidates, 103 positions could not be filled, and hence the openings were carried over.

Here's the direct link to check the UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains result

UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains result: How to check

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN ADVT. NO. A-4/E-1/2020 COMBINED STATE AGRICULTURE SERVICES EXAM 2020’

The UPPSC Agriculture Mains result merit list will appear on screen

check the result

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Topics
uppsc.up.nic.in uppsc recruitment uppsc
