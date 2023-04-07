Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result today, April 7, 2023. The candidates who have appeared for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam. 2022 can check their respective results through the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result out at uppsc.up.nic.in, here’s how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct link to check UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result

UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Go to the result section and click on UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where the roll number of the candidates will be given.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main examination was conducted from September 27 to October 1, 2022. Candidates who qualified the main examination were called for the interview round. The interview was conducted from February 20 to March 21, 2023 in the state.

The registration process was started on March 16, 2022 and ended on April 16, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.