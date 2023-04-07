Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022 on April 7, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the main exam followed by the interview round for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam. 2022 can check their results through the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022 declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

The main examination was conducted from September 27 to October 1, 2022 in centres at Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad districts. A total of 5311 candidates have appeared for the mains exam. Out of the total, 1070 candidates have qualified the mains examination and are eligible to appear for the interview round.

The interview for the selected candidates was conducted from February 20 to March 21, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check their results through the steps given below.

Direct link to check UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022

UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Go to the result section and click on UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where the roll number of the candidates will be given.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.