UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 on February 9, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate main examination can check the result through the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The main examination was conducted from September 27 to October 1, 2022 in centres at Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad districts. A total of 5311 candidates have appeared for the mains exam. Out of the total, 1070 candidates have qualified the mains examination and are eligible to appear for the interview round.

Direct link to check UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022

UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Go to the result section and click on UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where the roll number of the candidates will be given.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The interview details will be released by the Commission soon.

The registration process was started on March 16, 2022 and ended on April 16, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.