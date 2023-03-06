Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result: Marks of willing, non-qualified candidates uploaded

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result: Marks of willing, non-qualified candidates uploaded

exam results
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:10 PM IST

UPSC CDS Result: Candidates who opted to show their marks on the commission's website can visit upsc.gov.in and check it.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result: Marks of willing, non-qualified candidates uploaded
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded marks of willing and non-qualified candidates of the Combined Defence Services 1 examination, 2022. Marks of UPSC CDS 1 2022 qualified candidates were announced earlier.

Candidates who opted to show their marks on the commission's website can visit upsc.gov.in and check it.

This has been done with a view to provide useful database to other employees to identify good employable candidates, UPSC said.

“The Final Results of the Combined Defence Services Examination –(I), 2022 for IMA, INA & AFA course has been declared on 21/11/2022 and for OTA (Men & Women) course has been declared on 12/01/2023,” it added.

The scores and other details of the non-qualified candidates of IMA, INA, & AFA who opted for disclosure of their details under this disclosure scheme and non-qualified candidates of OTA has now been made publicly available, the commission has informed.

Here is the direct link to check UPSC CDS scores of willing and non-qualified candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
upsc education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP