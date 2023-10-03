UPSC CDS II 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, know how to check roll number of qualified candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II result 2023 today, October 3. Candidates can check the CDS II examination results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC announces CDS II 2023 results, 6908 candidates qualified

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commission conducted the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II examination on September 3, 2023. 6908 candidates have been qualified by the board for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

“The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days”, reads the official notification.

UPSC CDS II 2023 results: Know how to check

To check the roll number of the qualified candidates, follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage check the “Written Result (With Name List): Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the roll number of the qualified candidates

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the roll number of qualified candidates below: