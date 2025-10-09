UPSC CDS (II) 2025 written exam results declared, 9,085 candidates shortlisted for interviews

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday announced the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS II), 2025, held on September 14, 2025. A total of 9,085 candidates have cleared the written test and are now eligible to appear for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interviews to be conducted by the Ministry of Defence. UPSC CDS (II) 2025 written results A total of 9,085 candidates have cleared the written test and are now eligible to appear for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interviews. (upsc.gov.in)

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in

Direct link to check UPSC CDS (II) 2025 written results The successful candidates will be considered for admission to the following courses:

Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun – 161st (DE) Course, starting July 2026

Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala – Course starting July 2026

Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad – (Pre-Flying) Training Course [220 F(P)], starting July 2026

Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai – 124th SSC (Men) (NT) and 124th SSC (Women) (NT) courses, beginning October 2026

UPSC said that the selection is provisional and subject to verification of original documents such as proof of age, educational qualification, and NCC certificates. Candidates must send their original certificates to the respective defence headquarters within the given deadlines:

For IMA and INA – by July 1, 2026

For AFA – by May 13, 2026

For OTA – by October 1, 2026

Candidates who have opted for the Army (IMA/OTA) as their first preference should register on the official recruitment portal — joinindianarmy.nic.in — to receive updates regarding their SSB interviews. Those who have already registered do not need to do so again.

For any queries, candidates can contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter between 10 AM and 5 PM on working days at 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098591, or 011-23098543.

UPSC has also informed that the marksheets of candidates will be made available on the Commission’s website — upsc.gov.in — within 15 days of the declaration of the final OTA results and will remain accessible online for 30 days.