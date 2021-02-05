UPSC CDS results 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final results of the Combined Defence Services (I) examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CDS (I) 2020 exams can check their final results online at upsc.gov.in.

"The Commission had recommended 2614, 1429 and 632 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters," reads the official result notice.

UPSC CDS results 2020:

How to check UPSC CDS results 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage,click on the link to check 'CDS final result 2020'

The UPSC CDS results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the merit list and take its print out for future use.