Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CDS results 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here
exam results

UPSC CDS results 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CDS (I) 2020 exams can check their final results online at upsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:03 PM IST
UPSC CDS results 2020.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final results of the Combined Defence Services (I) examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CDS (I) 2020 exams can check their final results online at upsc.gov.in.

"The Commission had recommended 2614, 1429 and 632 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters," reads the official result notice.

UPSC CDS results 2020:

How to check UPSC CDS results 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage,click on the link to check 'CDS final result 2020'

The UPSC CDS results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the merit list and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc cds result upsc cds exam union public service commission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP