UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve list released at upsc.gov.in, link here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list. Candidates who have appeared for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 can check the reserve list through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve list released, link here

The result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 was declared on May 23, 2023 recommending 933 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and certain other Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 1022 vacancies.

As per the official notice, , the Commission has now recommended 89 candidates which include 65 General, 7 EWS, 15 OBC, 1 SC and 1 ST, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2022. To check the reserve list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list: How to check

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidature of following 2(two) candidates bearing Roll No. 3534972 and 0828156 are provisional. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.