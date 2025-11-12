UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 can check the result through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The main examination was held from August 22 to August 31, 2025. Those candidates who will qualify the examination will be called for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).
The dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.
The schedule of Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website.