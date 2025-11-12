Edit Profile
    UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

    UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

    Published on: Nov 12, 2025 8:15 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 can check the result through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

    UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

    The main examination was held from August 22 to August 31, 2025. Those candidates who will qualify the examination will be called for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

    The dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

    The schedule of Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website.

    Direct link to check UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025

    UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025: How to check

    To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

    2. Click on UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new PDF file will open.

    4. Check the result and download the page.

    5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
    News/Education/Exam Results/UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025 Out At Upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here
