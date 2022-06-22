UPSC civil services prelims 2022 results out at upsc.gov.in, direct link

Union Public Service Commission, (UPSC). Candidates who took the Civil Services preliminary and Indian Forest Services prelims examination can download their result from the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

The official notification reads, “On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 held on 05/06/2022, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022”.

Direct link to check UPSC Civil Services prelims exam result

Direct link to check Indian Forest Services prelims exam result

UPSC Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the prelims result link

UPSC Result PDF 2022 would be displayed on the screen

Check your roll number and take print out for future reference.