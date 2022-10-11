UPSC Civil Services Result 2021: Reserve List out at upsc.gov.in, check here

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 reserve list. The reserve list has been released and is available to candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 was declared on May 30, 2022 recommending 685 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 749 vacancies. Now again the Commission has recommended 63 candidates which include 46 General, 12 OBC, 04 EWS and 01 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2021.

The candidature of three candidates bearing Roll No. 0513127, 0823523 and 6628870 are provisional. Candidates can check the result again through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 reserve list

UPSC Civil Services Result 2021: How to check reserve list

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 Reserve List available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the names.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can check more related details through the official site of UPSC.