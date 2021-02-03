Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC civil services results 2019: Marks of recommended candidates released
UPSC civil services results 2019: Marks of recommended candidates released

UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of recommended candidates for its UPSC civil services main examination 2019 on its official website.

Candidates can check the marks online at upsc.gov.in.

The commission had declared the UPSC CSE final results on August 4, 2020, in which 829 candidates qualified the examination. Later, the commission had recommended 89 additional candidates from its reserved list.

How to check marks of recommended candidates:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Marks of Recommended Candidates' appearing under the 'Latest Announcements' section

The marks of recommended candidates in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your marks

upsc civil services exams 2019 upsc civil services union public service commission
