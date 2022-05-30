UPSC civil services results 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check

Union Public Service Commission on May 30 has declared UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for CSE examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

A total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Out of 685, 244 are from general category, 73 are from EWS category, 203 are from OBC category, 105 from SC category, and 60 from ST category.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 result was announced on March 17 by the commission. Candidates who cleared the main examination were called for the personality test. The personality test was conducted from April 5 to May 26, 2022.Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the name and roll number of the candidate.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

