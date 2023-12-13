UPSC CMS Result 2023: Marks of recommended candidates released at upsc.gov.in, links here

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CMS Result 2023 marks of recommended candidates. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Medical Services Examinations can check their marks through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CMS Result 2023: Marks of recommended candidates out, links here

The Union Public Service Commission conducted the Written Examination (Part-I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 on July 16, 2023, and the Personality Test (Part-II) was conducted from October to November 2023. The final results was announced on December 8, 2023.

A total of 584 candidates have qualified for category 1 and 677 have qualified for Category II.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Marks of candidates for Category 1

Marks of candidates for Category II

UPSC CMS Result 2023: How to check marks

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CMS Result 2023 marks of recommended candidates link available on the home page.

A new page will open where two links- Category I and Category II will be available.

Click on the link and a new PDF file will open.

Check the name and marks given in the PDF file.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 584 posts in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service, 300 posts in Assistant Divisional in the Railways, 1 post for GDMO in NDMC and 376 posts of GDMO Grade 2 in MCD. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.