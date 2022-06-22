UPSC CSE prelims 2022 results declared, check list of qualified candidates

UPSC CSE prelims results 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, June 22 declared the results of Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2022 on its official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The examination was held on June 5.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download their results by clicking here. They can also see the results at the bottom of the story.

Candidates who have passed the preliminary exam have qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination 2022. They will have to apply online again in a (Detailed Application Form ) which will be provided in due course. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced on the UPSC website. The candidature of these candidates who have qualified for the mains is provisional at this stage.

The marks, cut off marks and answer keys of civil services prelims 2022 will be uploaded on UPSC website only after the declaration of final result of UPSC.

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is held in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

