UPSC CSE results: Haryana shines in UPSC civil services exams 2022

UPSC CSE results: At least 10 candidates with links with Haryana -including six girls, have made in the list of top 100 of the Civil Services Exams 2022, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday.

UPSC CSE results: Kanika Goyal with her father Lakhmi Chand Goyal and Mother Neelam Goyal at Kaithal.(HT Photo)

The toppers hail from diverse family backgrounds as some of them are serving officers, and even belong to the families of serving and retired officers, shopkeeper, teacher, businessmen and farmer. Aniruddh Yadav, younger son for Haryana IPS officer, Manoj Yadava secured eighth rank. He is under training Indian Information Service officer, Aniruddh is an IIT, Delhi alumnus. While, Narayani Bhatia, daughter of former Haryana IPS, Sanjay Bhatia secured 45th rank. She is an IPS officer of Haryana cadre on study leave.

Kaithal’s daughter bags 9th position

With the All India 9th rank, Kanika Goyal (24) of Kaithal has emerged as Haryana state topper. This was her second attempt as the last year she appeared in the exam unsuccessfully.

Born in a simple family, Kanika Goyal had a dream of becoming an IAS since childhood. Kanika is the only child of Lakhmi Chand Goyal and Neelam Goyal. Kanika’s father runs a Kariyana store in Kaithal and they live in a joint family. Kanika said that this was her second attempt as in the first attempt, she could not pass the interview. She completed her schooling from Hindu Girls Senior Secondary School, Kaithal and graduation from Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi. She also took online coaching for UPSC.

Delhi SDM bags 12th position

Abhinav Siwach of Fatehabad’s Gorakhpur village has secured the 12th position. Abhinav is presently an officer under Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar island civil services (DANICS) and posted as SDM in Delhi. His father Satbir Siwach is deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) in Gurugram and uncle Lalit Siwach is Deputy commissioner of Sonepat.

Abhinav said this was his second attempt and he owed his success to his father and teachers.

“I used to study five to six hours every day after completing my training hours. I completed my MBA from Indian Institute of management, Kolkata in 2018. I had also served as Naib Tehsildar in Haryana before joining as SDM in Delhi. After completing my MBA, I worked in a multinational company for two hours and had a good package, but later resigned after working for nearly two,” he added.

While, Ankita Puwar of Jind has secured Julana secured 28th rank. Ankita’s family belongs to Julana village of Jind but they had shifted to Chandigarh and she has completed her education from Chandigarh. Narayani Bhatia daughter of former IPS officer Sanjay Bhatia has secured 45th rank. Narayani had cracked the exams last year too and she was selected for IPS and allocated Haryana cadre.

Muskan Dagar of Sehlanga village in Jhajjar got 72 rank. She has improved her ranking from last year’s 474th position. She has improved her ranking from last year’s 474th position. She is undergoing training under Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) in Faridabad. Her father Vikas Dagar, is a farmer. She had done her B.Sc from Delhi University’s Hindu college in 2020.

Similarly, Sunil Phogat of Charkhi Dadri got 77th position. A B. Tech degree holder Sunil has cracked the exam in 4th attempt. Sunil’s father is a retired army personnel and mother is a housewife. Sunil relied on self study and he prepared for the exam while staying in Delhi.

Nidhi Kaushik of Sonepat got 88 rank. Nidhi's father Mukesh Kaushik is a businessman and mother is a homemaker. Nidhi has improved her rank to 88 from last year's 286. This was her fourth attempt and she got into the audit department last year and she is posted in Chandigarh.

Divyanshi Singla of Sargodha colony of Kaithal got 95th rank and Panipat’s Muskan Khurana bagged 98th position in her third attempt. Also Bhavesh of Tosham in Bhiwani got 280th position. It was Muskan’s third attempt. Muskan’s father Vivek Khurana is a businessman and she has done her schooling form Schooling from Vidya Devi Jindal School Hisar and graduation from Indraprastha College of Delhi. she is also doing Ph.D in International Affairs.

Manasvi Sharma of Karnal has got 101 rank in the exam. Manasvi is son of Dr. Radhe Shyam Sharma, retired Vice Chancellor Chaudhary Devi Lal University Sirsa and this was his fifth attempt.