UPSC declares result of written exam held on September 19

UPSC results are available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in. 
Published on Oct 26, 2021 11:14 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the written exam held on September 19 for Assistant Director of Census Operation (Technical), RGI; Statistical Officer (Planning - Statistics), GNCTD; Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical), Ministry of Defence posts. The UPSC result is available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

“The commission conducted a recruitment test on 19.09.2021. on the basis of recruitment test, the commission have shortlisted candidates bearing the following roll nos. “provisionally’. Only such candidates who satisfy/fulfill all the eligibility conditions as per advertisement shall be called for interview,” the UPSC has said in the result notice.

A total of 89 candidates have qualified in the exam held for Assistant Director of Census Operation (Technical), RGI post.

127 candidates have been selected for the interview round for the selection of Statistical Officer (Planning - Statistics), GNCTD.

A total of 38 candidates have qualified in the exam held for Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical), Ministry of Defence.

“The marks of unsuccessful candidates will be uploaded on the commission’s website after completion of recruitment process,” the UPSC has said.

