UPSC EPFO results 2021 declared, link for list of shortlisted candidates

UPSC EPFO results 2021: The Union Public Service Commission on Friday, October 8 declared the results of the written test for the posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO. UPSC conducted the EPFO written examination was conducted on September 5, 2021.

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC EPFO exam 2021 can check their results from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 421 vacancies for Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

Direct link to check UPSC EPFO written Test Results 2021

How to download the UPSC EPFO results 2021

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link for UPSC Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer results

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check your results

A total of 1,337 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview.

Shortlisted candidates are required to fill and submit the detailed application form (DAF) failing which his/her candidature will be rejected.

The link for DAF will be available at upsconline.nic.in.

Note: Candidates should visit the UPSC website regularly for latest updates. The marks of unsuccessful candidates will be uploaded on UPSC website after completion of recruitment process.

