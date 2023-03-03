Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

exam results
Published on Mar 03, 2023 06:42 PM IST

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 on March 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 can check the result through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on February 19, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023 to be held on June 25, 2023. The candidates may download their e‐Admit Cards from the Commission’s Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
upsc upsc result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP