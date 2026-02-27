Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2026 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check name, roll numbers here

The preliminary exam was held on 8 February 2026. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2026: How to check

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the results.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have passed the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main exam will be held on June 21, 2026.

The candidates may download their e-admit cards from the Commission’s website around 01 (one) week before the commencement of Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026.

Candidates are also informed that the marks and cut-off marks of Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. after the entire process of the Engineering Services Examination, 2026 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result (after the conduct of Personality Test) of the Engineering Services Examination, 2026.