UPSC IAS prelims results 2021 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's how to check

UPSC IAS prelims results 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the results of Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website.
UPSC IAS prelims results 2021: Candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary exam have qualified for appearing in Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021.(upsc.gov.in)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 09:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

UPSC IAS prelims results 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the results of Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates, who appeared in the UPSC civil services exam 2021, can check their prelims result 2021 by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination was held on October 10, 2021.

Direct link to check UPSC Civil services preliminary exam 2021 results

Candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary exam have qualified for appearing in Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021. The shortlisted candidates will have to apply online again in a new form (Detailed Application Form ) for the civil services main examination.

The civil services examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

How to check UPSC Civil services preliminary exam 2021 results:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil services preliminary exam 2021 results link available under 'What's New' section

The PDF page will open in which roll numbers of successful candidates will appear

Check your name and roll number

Download the page and take its print out.

Note: Marks, cut off marks and answer keys of Civil Services (Prelims) Examination, 2021 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the CSE 2021 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.

