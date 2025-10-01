Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

The written exam was held from June 20 to June 22, 2025 and the interview was conducted in September 2025.

A total of 12 candidates result have been kept provisional. The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and clarifies the provisional status of these candidates.

The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of Final result.

Direct link to check UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2025 UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2025: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the result.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the candidates shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publciation of the result. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.