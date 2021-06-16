Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC IFS Results: Indian Forest Services Main result out, see list

UPSC IFS Results: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, June 16 declared the Indian Forest Service Main Exam 2020 result.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 04:11 PM IST
UPSC IFS Results: Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC IFS Main examination can check their result on the official website of UPSC(HT)

UPSC IFS Results: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, June 16, declared the Indian Forest Service Main Examination 2020 results. The UPSC IFS examination was held from February 28 to March 7. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC IFS Main examination can check their result on the official website of UPSC at https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Personality tests or interviews of the selected candidates will commence in due course and will be held at UPSC Office in New Delhi.

The e-summon letters will be uploaded on the official website of UPSC in due course. Candidates can download the same from the official website of UPSC after they are released.

Candidates are required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test.

UPSC IFS Results: Here is the direct link to check the UPSC Indian Forest Services Main exam 2020 results.

Candidates who have qualified for the IFS 2020 main examination are required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone(s) /State(s) Cadre through DAF-II. The link for the same will be made available on the Commission’s website from June 23 to July 7 (6pm).

The mark sheets of candidates, who have not qualified, would be put on UPSC’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting the interview) and will be available on the portal for 30 days.

Candidates can also check the result through the official website of UPSC at https://www.upsc.gov.in/

For updates regularly visit the official website of UPSC.

