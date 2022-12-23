UPSC Indian Forest Service main exam results 2022 out at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022. Candidates can check the UPSC IFS mains exam result on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission conducted the IFS main written examination from 20th November 2022 to 27th November 2022.

“On the basis of the results of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 20th November, 2022 to 27th November, 2022, the candidates with the under mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Personality Test of the Indian Forest Service Examination-2022”, reads the official notification.

These candidates' personality tests (interviews) will be commenced in due course at Union Public Service Commission's office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The candidates will receive an e-summons for their personality test (interview), which may be downloaded from the Commission's website at http://www.upsc.gov.in & http://www.upsconline.in.

Direct link to check UPSC IFS Mains exam result

UPSC IFS Mains exam result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Written Result - Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022”

The UPSC IFS result will appear on the screen

Download and take the print out for future needs.

