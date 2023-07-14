UPSSSC Junior Assistant recruitment exam 2022 eligibility result released at upsssc.gov.in, get link

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jul 14, 2023 01:07 PM IST

The UPSSSC has announced the eligibility result for the Junior Assistant recruitment exam. Candidates can check the result at upsssc.gov.in till August 2.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the eligibility result for the Junior Assistant recruitment exam of 2022. Candidates can check the Mains Examination Eligibility Result for the post of Junior Assistant at upsssc.gov.in.

The Junior Assistant mains exam eligibility result will be available till August 2.

Direct link to check the result

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Eligibility result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Results

Next, click on the “Click here to View Mains Examination Eligibility Result for the post of JUNIOR ASSISTANT under the Advertisement 08-Exam/2022 Visible upto :02/08/2023”

Key in your login details

your eligibility results will be displayed on the screen

Check results and take a print for future reference.

upsssc exam result.
