UPSSSC Junior Assistant recruitment exam 2022 eligibility result released at upsssc.gov.in, get link
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the eligibility result for the Junior Assistant recruitment exam of 2022. Candidates can check the Mains Examination Eligibility Result for the post of Junior Assistant at upsssc.gov.in.
The Junior Assistant mains exam eligibility result will be available till August 2.
UPSSSC Junior Assistant Eligibility result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Results
Next, click on the “Click here to View Mains Examination Eligibility Result for the post of JUNIOR ASSISTANT under the Advertisement 08-Exam/2022 Visible upto :02/08/2023”
Key in your login details
your eligibility results will be displayed on the screen
Check results and take a print for future reference.