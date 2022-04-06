UPTET 2021 results to be declared on April 8, answer keys on April 7

The much-awaited result of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 will be declared on April 8. After getting the permission of the government, the Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP has started preparation in this regard, informed officials.

“The go ahead from the state government has been received. Now based on the report of subject experts, the revised answer key of UPTET-2021 will be declared on April 7 and the result based on it will be declared on April 8,” said secretary of ERA, UP Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi.

According to the government order dated December 22, 2021, the revised answer key was to be declared by Exam regulatory Authority on February 23, 2022 and the result was to be declared on February 25, 2022. However the results could not be declared due to the UP assembly elections 2022.

With Yogi govt 2.0 being sworn in and Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh taking charge, a proposal for declaration of UPTET-2021 results was sent to the state government by ERA recently.

Under Secretary Dharmendra Mishra in his missive on Wednesday conveyed the state government’s permission to the office of the secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority to release the revised answer key of UPTET on Thursday and the result on Friday.

UPTET-2021 was held across the state on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered. A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09%) had appeared in the exam for the primary level in the state. Likewise, for the upper primary level, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72%) had appeared.

UPTET could not be held in 2020 due to Corona outbreak while UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak forcing the exam to be re-held on January 23.

