UPTET Result 2022 awaited; Official website, steps to download mark sheet

UP TET Result 2022: The results of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, or UPTET 2022, is expected soon. While an official confirmation regarding the UPTET result date and time is awaited, it may be announced on March 25 or by the end of this week, according to reports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UPTET result 2022 official website is updled.gov.in. The final answer key of the test will be released ahead of results.

UPTET Result 2022: How to download mark sheet

Go to the official website, updeled.gov.in.

Click on the UPTET Result 2022 link on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

On the next page, UPTET result will be displayed.

Check and take a printout of the result page.

The state-level teacher eligibility test was conducted on January 23. This year, a total of 21,65,179 candidates registered for the test. Among them, 12,91,627 are for the primary level and 8,73,552 are for the upper primary level.

Attendance was recorded at 83.09% for the primary and 85.72% for the upper primary level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UPTET is a state level eligibility test for the posts of primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) teachers. The test is conducted once a year.