Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / UPTET Result 2022: Know how to download mark sheets at updeled.gov.in
exam results

UPTET Result 2022: Know how to download mark sheets at updeled.gov.in

Ahead of UPTET result 2021/22, the final answer keys will be published on the official website.
UPTET Result 2022: Know how to download mark sheets at updeled.gov.in
Published on Mar 28, 2022 01:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

UPTET Result: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) result 2022 for around 20 lakh primary and upper primary school teacher aspirants will be announced anytime soon. Candidates will get their results on updeled.gov.in. Live updates.

Ahead of UPTET result 2021/22, the final answer keys will be published on the official website.

UPTET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website – updeled.gov.in.

Click on the UPTET result 2022 link on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

On the next page, UPTET result will be displayed.

Check and take a printout of the mark sheet.

Following a paper leak, the UPTET 2021 exam was cancelled on November 28, 2021 and was conducted again on January 23, 2022.

This year, a total of 21,65,179 candidates have registered for the test. Of them, 12,91,627 are for the primary level and 8,73,552 are for the upper primary level.

Attendance of UPTET was recorded at 83.09% for the primary and 85.72% for the upper primary level.

RELATED STORIES

UPTET is a state level eligibility test for the posts of primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) teachers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uptet exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP