UPTET results 2022 declared at updeled.gov.in, direct link to check mark sheet

UPTET results 2022: Candidates can go to updeled.gov.in to download their mark sheets.(updeled.gov.in)
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 02:14 PM IST
UPTET results 2022: Result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 has been announced. Candidates can go to updeled.gov.in to download their mark sheets.

The eligibility test for Primary and Upper Primary level teachers in Uttar Pradesh was conducted in January this year and after delay due to state elections, the results have finally been announced for over 18 lakh candidates.

UPTET 2022 final answer key was released on April 7.

UPTET 2021 was held on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, of whom 12,91,627 are for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, had registered for the exam.

UPTET Results 2022 declared at updeled.gov.in, 39% pass for primary level

A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09 percent) took the test for the primary level and 7,48,810 (85.72 percent) candidates appeared for the upper primary level.

Following a paper leak, the exam was cancelled on November 28, 2021 and rescheduled for January 23, 2022.

