Home / Education / Exam Results / VITEEE Result 2021 declared on vit.ac.in, here’s direct link to check
exam results

VITEEE Result 2021 declared on vit.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

VITEEE Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of VIT on vit.ac.in. Direct link to check result given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 10:51 AM IST
The Vellore Institute of Technology has declared VITEEE Result 2021 on June 12, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination 2021 can check their result through the official site of VIT on vit.ac.in.

The examination was conducted in online remote proctored mode on May 28, 29, and 31, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

VITEEE Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of VIT on vit.ac.in.

• Click on VITEEE Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection of candidates is based on the rank secured through Computer Based Test / Qualifying exam mark. The selected candidates will be called for online / onsite counselling based their ranking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of VIT.

Topics
viteee exam result vit vellore education
