WBCHSE 12th Result 2022 Date and Time: HSE results on June 10 wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE or WB 12th Result 2022 Date has been announced today, on June 3, 2022, via an official notice. West Bengal HS Results 2022 will be made available to all students on June 10, 2022. Students can check their West Bengal 12th results online at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The WBCHSE class 12th result will be announced through a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, vidyasagar Bhavan of the council.

Students can also get their results through the following websites:

wbresults.nic.in

www.exametc.com

www.indiaresults.com

Students can also get their results through the SMS and Mobile App. Candidates can download the ‘WBCHSE Results 2022’ app from the google play store to download the result. Candidates are advised to click here to check the result.

WBCHSE class 12th Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the WB Class 12th result link.

Key in your log in details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.