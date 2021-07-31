Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Bengal HS Vocational Results 2021 declared at wbresults.nic.in, link here

West Bengal HS Vocational Results 2021 declared at wbresults.nic.in, link here
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 05:33 PM IST
West Bengal HS Vocational Results 2021 declared at wbresults.nic.in, link here(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development on Saturday, July 31 declared the results of the Higher Secondary (Vocational) examination on its official website. The result was declared at 12 noon. Students can check their results online at wbresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check the West Bengal Higher Secondary ( Vocational ) examination Results.

How to check West Bengal HS Vocational Results 2021

On the homepage click on the link ‘ Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination, 2021 - West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development’.

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your Roll Number and DOB

Click on submit and check your result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

