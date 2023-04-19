West Bengal School Education Department has declared West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for National Means Cum Merit Examination can check their results on the official site of WBSED at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.

West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023 out at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in, link here

All the students who are selected for the scholarship will have to register themselves on National Scholarship Portal which remain open during July/ August every year. As per the official notice, until and unless a selected student furnishes relevant information in the online form in NSP2 in time he/she will not be eligible for availing the said scholarship.

West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBSED at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.

Click on West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A list of district wise result PDFs will be displayed.

Click on the respective district and the result will be available on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For any query related to the scholarship, students can contact the office of District Inspector of School ( Secondary Education) for his/ her district and Head of the Institution/ Nodal Teacher of his/ her Institution.