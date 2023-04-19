Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023 out at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in, link here

West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023 out at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 19, 2023 12:58 PM IST

West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results from the direct link given below.

West Bengal School Education Department has declared West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for National Means Cum Merit Examination can check their results on the official site of WBSED at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.

West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023 out at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in, link here

All the students who are selected for the scholarship will have to register themselves on National Scholarship Portal which remain open during July/ August every year. As per the official notice, until and unless a selected student furnishes relevant information in the online form in NSP2 in time he/she will not be eligible for availing the said scholarship.

Direct link to check West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023

West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of WBSED at scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.
  • Click on West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A list of district wise result PDFs will be displayed.
  • Click on the respective district and the result will be available on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For any query related to the scholarship, students can contact the office of District Inspector of School ( Secondary Education) for his/ her district and Head of the Institution/ Nodal Teacher of his/ her Institution.

Official Notice

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP