In 2023, India became the world's most populous country and is home to the world's largest youth population, with nearly two-thirds of its people in the working-age group. This demographic profile gives India a historic opportunity. But a young population, by itself, does not create economic growth. The demographic dividend is time-bound, and its value depends on how effectively a country converts its young population into productive, skilled and globally competitive human capital.

Beyond Enrolment: Are India's universities preparing youth for the economy of 2047?

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This puts India's universities and higher education institutions at the centre of the Viksit Bharat 2047 ambition. Their role can no longer be measured simply by how many students they enrol or how many degrees they award. The more important question is: What can those graduates actually do when they enter the economy?

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The demographic dividend does not convert itself. Universities are where that conversion either happens or does not. India's higher education system has expanded significantly, with a Gross Enrolment Ratio of around 32.5% among the 18–23 age group in 2025. While expanding access remains important, enrolment cannot be the endpoint of the higher education conversation. The real challenge is ensuring that students who enter universities acquire the capabilities required to participate meaningfully in a rapidly changing economy.

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{{^usCountry}} Reports indicating significant gaps between graduates' qualifications and the jobs they perform point to this challenge. If higher education produces degrees without employability, problem-solving ability or industry readiness, the country risks creating an educated workforce that remains economically underutilised. The focus, therefore, must shift from input-based education to outcome-based education. Universities need to ask not just how many students graduate, but how many can solve real-world problems, work with emerging technologies, communicate effectively, innovate, create enterprises and continuously learn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports indicating significant gaps between graduates' qualifications and the jobs they perform point to this challenge. If higher education produces degrees without employability, problem-solving ability or industry readiness, the country risks creating an educated workforce that remains economically underutilised. The focus, therefore, must shift from input-based education to outcome-based education. Universities need to ask not just how many students graduate, but how many can solve real-world problems, work with emerging technologies, communicate effectively, innovate, create enterprises and continuously learn. {{/usCountry}}

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The workplace of 2047 will demand a very different combination of capabilities from the workplace of today. Technical knowledge will remain important, but it will increasingly be complemented by critical thinking, creativity, communication, collaboration, entrepreneurship and adaptability. A skills-first approach does not mean reducing education to vocational training. It means ensuring that academic learning translates into the ability to apply knowledge. Students should graduate with experience in solving problems, working in teams, handling ambiguity, analysing information, communicating ideas and learning new tools independently.

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This is particularly important as the half-life of technical skills continues to shrink. A skill acquired in the first year of college may look very different by the time a student graduates. Universities must therefore teach students how to learn, unlearn and relearn, rather than preparing them only for a fixed set of jobs.

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Artificial intelligence and automation are already reshaping how work is organised. AI is not simply eliminating certain tasks; it is changing the nature of jobs, creating new roles and raising the productivity expectations placed on existing ones.

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For graduates, this means AI literacy will increasingly become a foundational capability, much like digital literacy became essential over the last two decades. Students across disciplines, not only computer science, will need to understand how to use AI tools responsibly, evaluate AI-generated information, work alongside intelligent systems and recognise their limitations. At the same time, the skills that machines find harder to replicate will become even more valuable. Critical thinking, judgement, creativity, empathy, leadership, communication and complex problem-solving will differentiate people in an AI-enabled workplace.

Universities therefore need to move beyond simply adding an AI course to an existing curriculum. AI should increasingly become part of how students learn, research and solve problems across disciplines. The graduate of 2047 must be technologically capable without becoming technologically dependent.

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Universities cannot prepare students for the future economy in isolation. Industry is often the first to see changes in technology, business models and skill requirements. Higher education institutions bring academic depth, research capability and the ability to build foundational knowledge. The gap between the two can be reduced through deeper and more continuous industry-academia collaboration. Industry representatives should participate in curriculum design and periodic curriculum reviews. Students should have greater access to internships, apprenticeships, live industry projects, case-based learning and opportunities to solve real organisational problems.

This is particularly important for institutions outside the country's traditional education hubs. Partnerships with companies can give students in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities exposure to contemporary technologies and workplace expectations without requiring them to leave their regions. The objective should not be to make universities extensions of corporate training centres. It should be to create a stronger bridge between academic knowledge and economic application.

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The university of the future must also be more than a teaching institution. If India is to become a knowledge economy, universities must become engines of research and innovation. India has more than 1,100 universities and over 43,000 colleges, yet the country's R&D expenditure remains around 0.64% of GDP. The challenge is not simply increasing the number of institutions, but strengthening their ability to generate new knowledge and convert that knowledge into economic and social value.

Research should lead to patents, prototypes, startups, technology transfer and commercialisation. Students should have opportunities to participate in research early in their academic journey, while faculty should have greater incentives and institutional support to pursue industry-relevant and high-impact research. A stronger innovation ecosystem around universities can create a virtuous cycle: research creates intellectual property, intellectual property creates enterprises, enterprises create jobs, and jobs create new demand for skills. This is how higher education can contribute directly to the knowledge economy rather than remaining disconnected from it.

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Expanding women's access to higher education is equally central to India's human-capital story. Education can improve women's workforce participation, enable better utilisation of talent and contribute directly to household and national economic growth. The objective should therefore be not only to increase women's enrolment in higher education, but also to ensure that women graduate with the skills, opportunities and support systems needed to participate fully in the workforce and entrepreneurship. When universities create more inclusive pathways into STEM, management, research, entrepreneurship and emerging industries, they expand India's effective talent pool. A country seeking to maximise the value of its demographic dividend cannot afford to leave a significant part of its working-age population economically underutilised.

India's demographic advantage will not last indefinitely. As fertility rates decline and the population gradually ages, the window to convert a large young population into sustained economic strength will narrow. This makes higher education one of the most important institutions in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Universities must become places where young people acquire not just qualifications, but capabilities; not just knowledge, but the ability to apply it; not just technical skills, but the judgement and adaptability to navigate an uncertain future.

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The question facing India's higher education system is therefore no longer simply whether enough young Indians are entering universities. It is whether those universities are producing the human capital that a $10-trillion-plus, innovation-led, globally competitive economy will require. India's young population is the opportunity. Universities are the conversion mechanism. Skills and human capital are the output. The knowledge economy is the multiplier. And Viksit Bharat 2047 is the larger outcome.

The demographic dividend does not convert itself. Universities are where that conversion either happens, or doesn't.

(This article is written by Dr. B Chennakesava Rao, Principal, VNRVJIET, Hyderabad)

Dr. B Chennakesava Rao, Principal, VNRVJIET, Hyderabad)