From screen time to story time: Cultivate sustainable reading habits in the digital age

Like Alice tumbling down the rabbit hole into Wonderland, opening a book transports children into enchanted realms where imagination knows no bounds. Each page turned is a step deeper into fairyland, where talking animals share wisdom, brave heroes conquer fears, and ordinary children discover extraordinary powers within themselves.

In an era where screens compete fiercely for children's attention, nurturing a genuine love for reading has become both an art and a science. Treating reading habits as seeds is vital—you need to plant them well, water them regularly, and let them flourish into lifelong companions that enhance the entire learning experience.

1. Create Age-Appropriate Reading Ecosystems Early Elementary (Ages 6-8): Start with picture books that feel like visual feasts. "The Ghatam, The Dhol and The Tabla" by Shobha Viswanath or classics like "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" work wonders. Transform classroom corners into mini libraries with colorful rugs and soft cushions spaces that whisper "come, sit, discover" rather than demanding formal attention.

Middle Elementary (Ages 9-11): This is when young minds begin craving adventure like explorers seeking new territories. Series like "Tenali Rama" or international favorites like "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" keep pages turning. Pair older students with younger reading buddies, it's like having an enthusiastic older sibling guide the reading journey.

Middle School (Ages 12-14): Adolescents are navigating identity like ships finding their direction. Books like "The Mahabharata: A Child's View" by Samhita Arni or contemporary works like "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio address the questions bubbling in teenage minds about belonging, friendship, and self-discovery.

2. Implement Choice-Driven Reading Programs Reading lists shouldn't feel like prescription medicine, mandatory but unpalatable. Instead, design book buffets from which students sample various genres. When a cricket-obsessed student finds biographical books about Kapil Dev or superhero graphic novels, reading becomes choice rather than chore.

3. For Parents: Building Home Reading Traditions Dedicate one sacred hour each week as "Family Reading Time"—perhaps Sunday afternoons—where parents and children explore books together. Take turns reading aloud, discuss characters over tea, or create cozy reading nooks at home. When parents model reading enthusiasm, children naturally absorb this passion, making books feel like treasured family traditions rather than academic obligations.

4. Strategies for Teachers: Bringing Stories to Life Transform learning through interactive experiences. Organise literary treasure hunts where students search for clues hidden in different books, solving puzzles that reveal plot secrets or character motivations. Encourage roleplay sessions where students embody their favorite characters, acting out pivotal scenes. These activities transform passive reading into dynamic exploration, fostering creativity while deepening comprehension.

5. Foster Reading Communities Books become bridges when shared. Develop reading circles, where students can discuss plots like friends comparing notes on the latest Bollywood film. Virtual author experiences can transport authors directly into classrooms, and students can be chatting with their favourite authors via video conferences, bringing literature to life in their own space.

6. Celebrate Every Reading Victory Celebrate reading milestones like you celebrate small festivals, certificates, reading walls, special privileges, etc. Celebrate effort and curiosity, rather than sheer number of pages read. The student who finally read their first chapter book deserves an equivalent of recognition as the student who read fifty pages.

The ancient philosopher Plato proclaimed, "Books give a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything." These profound words have held truth across millennia—from ancient scrolls in Alexandria's library to digital screens in modern classrooms. Whether carved in stone tablets or printed on recycled paper, stories have always been humanity's greatest teachers, dreamweavers, and soul-stirrers. In every age, books have transformed ordinary minds into extraordinary thinkers, turning curious children into lifelong learners.

It's time to ignite a reading revolution—one page, one child, one magical journey at a time. Let us create a generation that doesn't just know how to read, but chooses to read, discovering that within every book lies a universe waiting to unfold.

(Author Manisha Malhotra, Director-Principal of Satya School, Gurugram. Views are personal.)