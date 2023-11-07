IIT Mandi devises solution for implant safety with antibacterial coating

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) researchers led by Dr Amit Jaiswal, Associate Professor, School of Biosciences and Bioengineering, introduced a solution for implant-associated infections by utilising innovative sugar-coated nanosheets as implant coatings. According to this research, the antibacterial performance remains stable for over 30 days without any leaching from the implant surfaces.(Freepik)

According to a press release by IIT Mandi, the formation of biofilms on medical implants over a period of time can lead to persistent infections and inflammation, ultimately causing tissue damage. To address these implant-associated infections, the research team devised a biocompatible, non-leaching, and contact-based antibacterial coating for implants that utilises quaternary pullulan functionalized MoS2 (MCP) glycosheets. The MCP coating exhibited outstanding antibacterial efficacy, eliminating more than 99.5% of Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus bacteria.

“The developed coating is a unique combination of quaternized pullulan and MoS2 nanosheets that provides a potent defense against infections, while the easy and stable coating process ensures no leakage from the implant surfaces. Crucially, this solution has been proven to be entirely safe for human cells in vitro and in vivo in mice model, making it a promising advancement in the field of medical implants," said Dr Amit Jaiswal, Associate Professor, School of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Mandi.

According to this research, the antibacterial performance remains stable for over 30 days without any leaching from the implant surfaces. MCP-coated implants have proven to be entirely safe, inducing neither acute nor sub-chronic toxicity in mammalian cells during both in-vitro and in-vivo testing. The MCP coating demonstrated its ability to prevent Staphylococcus aureus colonization on stainless steel implants in a mouse model of implant-associated infection, said IIT Mandi.

The results of this research have been published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry B in a paper co-authored by Dr. Amit Jaiswal from IIT Mandi along with Dr. V. Badireenath Konkimalla from National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneshwar, along with research scholars, Dr. Shounak Roy, Dr. Prakash Haloi, Siva Lokesh, and Veterinarian Saurabh Chawla, mentioned the press release.

