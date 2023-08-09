Including AI, ML, Coding & Robotics in school curriculum is imperative now, says CISCE head Gerry Arathoon

With the ever-increasing pace of digitalisation, technology has become the driving force behind unprecedented advancements in all spheres of life.

By incorporating AI and robotics education into the school curriculum, students can be equipped with the necessary skills to meet industry demands. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (For representational purpose only)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From revolutionising industries to reshaping communication and daily routines, digital transformation is making a significant impact on humanity's progress.

The ongoing technological innovations have gone beyond what we could imagine. It is setting the stage for much more significant transformations we are yet to witness.

In recent years, new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Robotics have permeated sectors like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more. With the rise of AI and robotics across industries, incorporating these in-demand technologies into the education of students has become imperative. It holds the key to empower future generations with distinctive skills and knowledge.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with its emphasis on experiential learning and vocational education, aligns perfectly with this endeavour.

AI and Robotics in the curriculum to benefit students

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A study by World Economic Forum (WEF) highlights that the Indian job market will grow by 22% in the next five years. Herein, new jobs will majorly be dominated by AI, machine learning, and data-related segments. As employers increasingly seek AI talent to meet their technological demands, careers in AI have become highly appealing and are witnessing remarkable growth.

To establish a successful career in AI, job-seekers must possess relevant technical skills. Including AI and robotics in education can play a pivotal role in fostering these skills among students.

Prepare students for the future

By incorporating AI and robotics education into the school curriculum, students can be equipped with the necessary skills to meet industry demands. It will also enhance their employability. The need for AI experts in various industries has given rise to job roles such as Big Data Engineer, Data Scientist, Business Intelligence Developer, and more. Most importantly, this is not limited to a particular sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Proficient individuals with in-depth knowledge of futuristic technologies are in demand across the public and private sectors. As per a recent report by Teamlease Edtech, employers expect freshers to possess domain skills like DevOps, Corporate Finance, Artificial Intelligence, and Project Management.

Students exposed to AI and robotics are not limited to AI-related professions. They can pursue diverse careers and become well-rounded individuals. Practical knowledge of these state-of-the-art technologies expands opportunities in other tech-related domains like Augmented Reality (AR), 3D design, coding, and electronics. Since almost every industry segment is undergoing tech-enabled transformation, students will have the opportunity to explore virtually any industry that piques their interest.

Including tech-related subjects will foster holistic development

While expanding career prospects, theoretical and practical knowledge about technologies fosters holistic development in students. Engaging with AI and robotics technologies hands-on will promote active learning, problem-solving, and collaboration in students. For instance, robotics in the classroom will stimulate critical thinking and creativity skills as student’s design, build, and program robots to perform specific tasks. Such experiential learning approaches empower students to think innovatively and adapt to real-world challenges effectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, AI and robotics can be seamlessly integrated into various subjects, making learning more engaging and relevant. For instance, in mathematics, AI can be used to analyse complex data sets and solve intricate problems, while in literature, natural language processing (NLP) can aid in language analysis. By applying AI and robotics in multiple subjects, students grasp the practical implications of these technologies, making their learning experience more comprehensive and enjoyable.

To conclude

The significance of AI and robotics in education cannot be overstated, especially in a world where these technologies are reshaping industries and creating new job opportunities. By incorporating these new-age technologies into the curriculum, educational institutions can nurture essential skills in students beyond just technical knowledge. With the market for AI in India expected to reach $ 7.8 billion by 2025, we must start empowering the younger generation with futuristic skills.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Including AI and robotics in education is not just a choice now; it is imperative for the country’s bright future.

(Author Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive & Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Views expressed here are personal.)