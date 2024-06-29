Top 10 Central Universities in India as per IIRF University Rankings 2024, JNU ranked number one

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the rankings for top universities in India for 2024. As per the IIRF, the rankings are based on 7 performance indicators, focusing on Indian socio-economic and industrial scale varies across Placement Performance, Teaching Learning and Resources, Research, Industry Income and Integration, Placement Strategies and Support, and External Perception trusted nationwide by students, teachers, industry experts, and alumnus. IIRF Top Universities in India 2024: JNU has been ranked number one central university this year. (HT file image)

The IIRF has segregated the universities in India into Central Government Universities, State Government Universities, Deemed Universities, and State Private Universities as per UGC.

In this article, we will look at the top 10 central universities in India in 2024.

This year, Jawaharlal Nehru University has topped the list, followed by the University of Delhi, BHU - Banaras Hindu University, and more.

Also read: UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer 2024 admit cards released on upsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

RANK 1: Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi (JNU)

JNU has been ranked number one central university in 2024. The University has secured high scores in categories like Placement Performance (PP), Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP) and more.

Placement Performance (PP) Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP) Research Industry Income And Integration Placement Strategies & Support (PSS) Future Orientation (FO) External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO) Overall Index 240.9 218 199.3 157.3 73.9 60.5 39.3 989.28

Also read: WBBSE releases Madhyamik exam 2025 schedule at wbbse.wb.gov.in, check the full timetable here

RANK 2: DU - University of Delhi

Placement Performance (PP) Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP) Research Industry Income And Integration Placement Strategies & Support (PSS) Future Orientation (FO) External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO) Overall Index 234.1 217.7 196.2 165.1 73.7 61.5 40 988.25

RANK 3: BHU - Banaras Hindu University

Placement Performance (PP) Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP) Research Industry Income And Integration Placement Strategies & Support (PSS) Future Orientation (FO) External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO) Overall Index 239.6 216.8 198.5 157.8 73.5 60.7 40 986.73

RANK 4: JMI - Jamia Millia Islamia

Placement Performance (PP) Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP) Research Industry Income And Integration Placement Strategies & Support (PSS) Future Orientation (FO) External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO) Overall Index 237.5 218.3 195.4 160.2 73 60.8 39.6 984.86

RANK 5: AMU - Aligarh Muslim University

Placement Performance (PP) Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP) Research Industry Income And Integration Placement Strategies & Support (PSS) Future Orientation (FO) External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO) Overall Index 238.5 211.7 197.1 167.5 70 59.1 39.3 983.24

RANK 6: UoH - University of Hyderabad

Placement Performance (PP) Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP) Research Industry Income And Integration Placement Strategies & Support (PSS) Future Orientation (FO) External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO) Overall Index 238.5 214.9 196.5 160.2 72 60.5 40 982.58

RANK 7: Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University

Placement Performance (PP) Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP) Research Industry Income And Integration Placement Strategies & Support (PSS) Future Orientation (FO) External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO) Overall Index 231 215.8 194.8 167.3 71 61.3 40.8 981.96

Also read: UGC NET re-exam to be held online, NTA scraps pen and paper test for June session

RANK 8: Pondicherry University

Placement Performance (PP) Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP) Research Industry Income And Integration Placement Strategies & Support (PSS) Future Orientation (FO) External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO) Overall Index 238.9 215.2 198.5 156.6 72.6 60.1 39.4 981.28

RANK 9: CUP - Central University of Punjab

Placement Performance (PP) Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP) Research Industry Income And Integration Placement Strategies & Support (PSS) Future Orientation (FO) External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO) Overall Index 233 214.9 199.9 161.2 71.2 60.1 40 980.35

RANK 10: CURAJ - Central University of Rajasthan