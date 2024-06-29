 Top 10 Central Universities in India as per IIRF University Rankings 2024, JNU ranked number one - Hindustan Times
Top 10 Central Universities in India as per IIRF University Rankings 2024, JNU ranked number one

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma
Jun 29, 2024 01:44 PM IST

This year, Jawaharlal Nehru University has topped the list, followed by the University of Delhi, BHU - Banaras Hindu University, and more. Check the full list.

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the rankings for top universities in India for 2024. As per the IIRF, the rankings are based on 7 performance indicators, focusing on Indian socio-economic and industrial scale varies across Placement Performance, Teaching Learning and Resources, Research, Industry Income and Integration, Placement Strategies and Support, and External Perception trusted nationwide by students, teachers, industry experts, and alumnus.

IIRF Top Universities in India 2024: JNU has been ranked number one central university this year. (HT file image)
IIRF Top Universities in India 2024: JNU has been ranked number one central university this year. (HT file image)

The IIRF has segregated the universities in India into Central Government Universities, State Government Universities, Deemed Universities, and State Private Universities as per UGC.

In this article, we will look at the top 10 central universities in India in 2024.

This year, Jawaharlal Nehru University has topped the list, followed by the University of Delhi, BHU - Banaras Hindu University, and more.

RANK 1: Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi (JNU)

JNU has been ranked number one central university in 2024. The University has secured high scores in categories like Placement Performance (PP), Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP) and more.

Placement Performance (PP)Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)ResearchIndustry Income And IntegrationPlacement Strategies & Support (PSS)Future Orientation (FO)External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)Overall Index
240.9218199.3157.373.960.539.3989.28

RANK 2: DU - University of Delhi

Placement Performance (PP)Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)ResearchIndustry Income And IntegrationPlacement Strategies & Support (PSS)Future Orientation (FO)External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)Overall Index
234.1217.7196.2165.173.761.540988.25

RANK 3: BHU - Banaras Hindu University

Placement Performance (PP)Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)ResearchIndustry Income And IntegrationPlacement Strategies & Support (PSS)Future Orientation (FO)External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)Overall Index
239.6216.8198.5157.873.560.740986.73

RANK 4: JMI - Jamia Millia Islamia

Placement Performance (PP)Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)ResearchIndustry Income And IntegrationPlacement Strategies & Support (PSS)Future Orientation (FO)External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)Overall Index
237.5218.3195.4160.27360.839.6984.86

RANK 5: AMU - Aligarh Muslim University

Placement Performance (PP)Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)ResearchIndustry Income And IntegrationPlacement Strategies & Support (PSS)Future Orientation (FO)External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)Overall Index
238.5211.7197.1167.57059.139.3983.24

RANK 6: UoH - University of Hyderabad

Placement Performance (PP)Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)ResearchIndustry Income And IntegrationPlacement Strategies & Support (PSS)Future Orientation (FO)External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)Overall Index
238.5214.9196.5160.27260.540982.58

RANK 7: Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University

Placement Performance (PP)Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)ResearchIndustry Income And IntegrationPlacement Strategies & Support (PSS)Future Orientation (FO)External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)Overall Index
231215.8194.8167.37161.340.8981.96

RANK 8: Pondicherry University

Placement Performance (PP)Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)ResearchIndustry Income And IntegrationPlacement Strategies & Support (PSS)Future Orientation (FO)External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)Overall Index
238.9215.2198.5156.672.660.139.4981.28

RANK 9: CUP - Central University of Punjab

Placement Performance (PP)Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)ResearchIndustry Income And IntegrationPlacement Strategies & Support (PSS)Future Orientation (FO)External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)Overall Index
233214.9199.9161.271.260.140980.35

RANK 10: CURAJ - Central University of Rajasthan

Placement Performance (PP)Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)ResearchIndustry Income And IntegrationPlacement Strategies & Support (PSS)Future Orientation (FO)External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)Overall Index
230.3214.9197.1161.974.260.839.8978.99
