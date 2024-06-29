Top 10 Central Universities in India as per IIRF University Rankings 2024, JNU ranked number one
This year, Jawaharlal Nehru University has topped the list, followed by the University of Delhi, BHU - Banaras Hindu University, and more. Check the full list.
The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the rankings for top universities in India for 2024. As per the IIRF, the rankings are based on 7 performance indicators, focusing on Indian socio-economic and industrial scale varies across Placement Performance, Teaching Learning and Resources, Research, Industry Income and Integration, Placement Strategies and Support, and External Perception trusted nationwide by students, teachers, industry experts, and alumnus.
The IIRF has segregated the universities in India into Central Government Universities, State Government Universities, Deemed Universities, and State Private Universities as per UGC.
In this article, we will look at the top 10 central universities in India in 2024.
RANK 1: Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi (JNU)
JNU has been ranked number one central university in 2024. The University has secured high scores in categories like Placement Performance (PP), Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP) and more.
|Placement Performance (PP)
|Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)
|Research
|Industry Income And Integration
|Placement Strategies & Support (PSS)
|Future Orientation (FO)
|External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)
|Overall Index
|240.9
|218
|199.3
|157.3
|73.9
|60.5
|39.3
|989.28
RANK 2: DU - University of Delhi
|Placement Performance (PP)
|Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)
|Research
|Industry Income And Integration
|Placement Strategies & Support (PSS)
|Future Orientation (FO)
|External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)
|Overall Index
|234.1
|217.7
|196.2
|165.1
|73.7
|61.5
|40
|988.25
RANK 3: BHU - Banaras Hindu University
|Placement Performance (PP)
|Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)
|Research
|Industry Income And Integration
|Placement Strategies & Support (PSS)
|Future Orientation (FO)
|External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)
|Overall Index
|239.6
|216.8
|198.5
|157.8
|73.5
|60.7
|40
|986.73
RANK 4: JMI - Jamia Millia Islamia
|Placement Performance (PP)
|Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)
|Research
|Industry Income And Integration
|Placement Strategies & Support (PSS)
|Future Orientation (FO)
|External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)
|Overall Index
|237.5
|218.3
|195.4
|160.2
|73
|60.8
|39.6
|984.86
RANK 5: AMU - Aligarh Muslim University
|Placement Performance (PP)
|Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)
|Research
|Industry Income And Integration
|Placement Strategies & Support (PSS)
|Future Orientation (FO)
|External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)
|Overall Index
|238.5
|211.7
|197.1
|167.5
|70
|59.1
|39.3
|983.24
RANK 6: UoH - University of Hyderabad
|Placement Performance (PP)
|Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)
|Research
|Industry Income And Integration
|Placement Strategies & Support (PSS)
|Future Orientation (FO)
|External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)
|Overall Index
|238.5
|214.9
|196.5
|160.2
|72
|60.5
|40
|982.58
RANK 7: Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University
|Placement Performance (PP)
|Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)
|Research
|Industry Income And Integration
|Placement Strategies & Support (PSS)
|Future Orientation (FO)
|External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)
|Overall Index
|231
|215.8
|194.8
|167.3
|71
|61.3
|40.8
|981.96
RANK 8: Pondicherry University
|Placement Performance (PP)
|Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)
|Research
|Industry Income And Integration
|Placement Strategies & Support (PSS)
|Future Orientation (FO)
|External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)
|Overall Index
|238.9
|215.2
|198.5
|156.6
|72.6
|60.1
|39.4
|981.28
RANK 9: CUP - Central University of Punjab
|Placement Performance (PP)
|Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)
|Research
|Industry Income And Integration
|Placement Strategies & Support (PSS)
|Future Orientation (FO)
|External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)
|Overall Index
|233
|214.9
|199.9
|161.2
|71.2
|60.1
|40
|980.35
RANK 10: CURAJ - Central University of Rajasthan
|Placement Performance (PP)
|Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)
|Research
|Industry Income And Integration
|Placement Strategies & Support (PSS)
|Future Orientation (FO)
|External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)
|Overall Index
|230.3
|214.9
|197.1
|161.9
|74.2
|60.8
|39.8
|978.99