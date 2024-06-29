WBBSE releases Madhyamik exam 2025 schedule at wbbse.wb.gov.in, check the full timetable here
The WBBSE released the Madhyamik or Class 10 board examination schedule for 2025 on June 28. As per the schedule, exams will begin from February 10.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE, has officially announced the schedule for the Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams for 2025 on Friday. Students can check the timetable on the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.
As per the schedule, the secondary board exams 2025 are slated to begin from February 10 till February 22. The board informed that the examination “will be held in only one paper on each day from 10.45 am. to 2 pm. (First 15 minutes for reading the Question Papers only).”
Also read: UGC NET re-exam to be held online, NTA scraps pen and paper test for June session
Following is the full schedule of the exams:
DAY
DATE
SUBJECT
MONDAY
FEBRUARY 10, 2025
FIRST LANGUAGES
TUESDAY
FEBRUARY 11, 2025
SECOND LANGUAGES
SATURDAY
FEBRUARY 15, 2025
MATHEMATICS
MONDAY
FEBRUARY 17, 2025
HISTORY
TUESDAY
FEBRUARY 18, 2025
GEOGRAPHY
WEDNESDAY
FEBRUARY 19, 2025
LIFE SCIENCE
THURSDAY
FEBRUARY 20, 2025
PHYSICAL SCIENCE
SATURDAY
FEBRUARY 22, 2025
OPTIONAL ELECTIVE SUBJECTS
The board stated that the dates of the Physical Education and Social Service, and Work Education would be announced later.
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK OFFICIAL NOTICE
This year, the WB Board Class 10 matric exams were held from February 2 and 12, 2024, across the state at various exam centers. Around 8 lakh students appeared in the examination.
The results for the examination were declared on May 2, 2024.
Also read: West Bengal Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam result 2024 declared, here's how to check score
Meanwhile, the WBBSE on Friday declared the Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam 2024 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, results.indiaresults.com.
Candidates who had applied for either PPR or PPS can check their results online by submitting their login credentials. Candidates need to submit their roll number and date of birth information to access the results.
Also read: IIT Madras Launches ‘World’s First’ MBA in Digital Maritime & Supply Chain, course structure, application details here
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News