WBBSE releases Madhyamik exam 2025 schedule at wbbse.wb.gov.in, check the full timetable here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE, has officially announced the schedule for the Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams for 2025 on Friday. Students can check the timetable on the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in. WBBSE Madhyamik or Class 10 board exam schedule 2025 released. (Representative image/AFP)

As per the schedule, the secondary board exams 2025 are slated to begin from February 10 till February 22. The board informed that the examination “will be held in only one paper on each day from 10.45 am. to 2 pm. (First 15 minutes for reading the Question Papers only).”

Following is the full schedule of the exams:

DAY DATE SUBJECT MONDAY FEBRUARY 10, 2025 FIRST LANGUAGES TUESDAY FEBRUARY 11, 2025 SECOND LANGUAGES SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15, 2025 MATHEMATICS MONDAY FEBRUARY 17, 2025 HISTORY TUESDAY FEBRUARY 18, 2025 GEOGRAPHY WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 19, 2025 LIFE SCIENCE THURSDAY FEBRUARY 20, 2025 PHYSICAL SCIENCE SATURDAY FEBRUARY 22, 2025 OPTIONAL ELECTIVE SUBJECTS

The board stated that the dates of the Physical Education and Social Service, and Work Education would be announced later.

This year, the WB Board Class 10 matric exams were held from February 2 and 12, 2024, across the state at various exam centers. Around 8 lakh students appeared in the examination.

The results for the examination were declared on May 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, the WBBSE on Friday declared the Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam 2024 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, results.indiaresults.com.

Candidates who had applied for either PPR or PPS can check their results online by submitting their login credentials. Candidates need to submit their roll number and date of birth information to access the results.

