 WBBSE releases Madhyamik exam 2025 schedule at wbbse.wb.gov.in, check the full timetable here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

WBBSE releases Madhyamik exam 2025 schedule at wbbse.wb.gov.in, check the full timetable here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Jun 29, 2024 11:00 AM IST

The WBBSE released the Madhyamik or Class 10 board examination schedule for 2025 on June 28. As per the schedule, exams will begin from February 10.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE, has officially announced the schedule for the Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams for 2025 on Friday. Students can check the timetable on the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

WBBSE Madhyamik or Class 10 board exam schedule 2025 released. (Representative image/AFP)
WBBSE Madhyamik or Class 10 board exam schedule 2025 released. (Representative image/AFP)

As per the schedule, the secondary board exams 2025 are slated to begin from February 10 till February 22. The board informed that the examination “will be held in only one paper on each day from 10.45 am. to 2 pm. (First 15 minutes for reading the Question Papers only).”

Also read: UGC NET re-exam to be held online, NTA scraps pen and paper test for June session

Following is the full schedule of the exams:

DAY

DATE

SUBJECT

MONDAY

FEBRUARY 10, 2025

FIRST LANGUAGES

TUESDAY

FEBRUARY 11, 2025

SECOND LANGUAGES

SATURDAY

FEBRUARY 15, 2025

MATHEMATICS

MONDAY

FEBRUARY 17, 2025

HISTORY

TUESDAY

FEBRUARY 18, 2025

GEOGRAPHY

WEDNESDAY

FEBRUARY 19, 2025

LIFE SCIENCE

THURSDAY

FEBRUARY 20, 2025

PHYSICAL SCIENCE

SATURDAY

FEBRUARY 22, 2025

OPTIONAL ELECTIVE SUBJECTS

The board stated that the dates of the Physical Education and Social Service, and Work Education would be announced later.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK OFFICIAL NOTICE

This year, the WB Board Class 10 matric exams were held from February 2 and 12, 2024, across the state at various exam centers. Around 8 lakh students appeared in the examination.

The results for the examination were declared on May 2, 2024.

Also read: West Bengal Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam result 2024 declared, here's how to check score

Meanwhile, the WBBSE on Friday declared the Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam 2024 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, results.indiaresults.com.

Candidates who had applied for either PPR or PPS can check their results online by submitting their login credentials. Candidates need to submit their roll number and date of birth information to access the results.

Also read: IIT Madras Launches ‘World’s First’ MBA in Digital Maritime & Supply Chain, course structure, application details here

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Board Exams / WBBSE releases Madhyamik exam 2025 schedule at wbbse.wb.gov.in, check the full timetable here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On