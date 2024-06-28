West Bengal Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam result 2024 declared, here's how to check score

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam 2024 results on June 28, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at results.indiaresults.com. Candidates who have applied for either PPR or PPS can check their results online by submitting their login credentials.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have applied for either PPR or PPS can check their results online by submitting their login credentials. Candidates need to submit their roll number and date of birth information in order to access the results.

Candidates who would like to check the West Bengal Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam result 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check West Bengal Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam result 2024:

Visit the official website at results.indiaresults.com

Look out for the link to check West Bengal Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam result 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login details to access the results

On submitting the login details, candidates can view the result on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

