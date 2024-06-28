 West Bengal Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam result 2024 declared, here's how to check score - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

West Bengal Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam result 2024 declared, here's how to check score

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jun 28, 2024 06:26 PM IST

Candidates need to submit their roll number and date of birth information in order to access the results

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam 2024 results on June 28, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at results.indiaresults.com.

Candidates who have applied for either PPR or PPS can check their results online by submitting their login credentials.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Candidates who have applied for either PPR or PPS can check their results online by submitting their login credentials.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct Link to check result

Candidates who have applied for either PPR or PPS can check their results online by submitting their login credentials. Candidates need to submit their roll number and date of birth information in order to access the results.

Also Read: AP LAWCET, PGLCET scorecards released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download and other details here

Candidates who would like to check the West Bengal Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam result 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check West Bengal Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam result 2024:

Visit the official website at results.indiaresults.com

Look out for the link to check West Bengal Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam result 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login details to access the results

On submitting the login details, candidates can view the result on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card for all 9 Regions released, direct link to download and other details here

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Exam Results / West Bengal Class 10 PPR/PPS Exam result 2024 declared, here's how to check score
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On