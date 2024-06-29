 UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer 2024 admit cards released on upsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer 2024 admit cards released on upsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob
Jun 29, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Login credentials like registration id and date of birth details needs to be submitted by the candidate to download the admit card.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit cards for the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Nursing Officer recruitment test 2024. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment test and wish to download the hall tickets can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment test and wish to download the hall tickets can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in. (HT Photo)

Candidates who would like to download their admit cards need to submit their login credentials to be able to access the hall ticket. Login credentials like registration id and date of birth details needs to be submitted by the candidate to download the admit card.

Direct Link to download UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer 2024 admit card

As per the official notification, the ESIC Nursing Officer 2024 recruitment test will be conducted on July 7, 2024, from 2 pm to 4 pm at the allocated exam centres for the candidates. The recruitment test aims to fill 1930 posts in the organisation under the specified post.

Candidates need to report to the exam venue 90 minutes before the commencement of the test. Entry into the test venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the recruitment test. A print out of the e-admit card needs to be carried by the candidate to the test hall, mentioned the official notice.

Steps to download admit card:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Look out for the link to download the admit card for ESIC Nursing Officer 2024 recruitment test and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login credentials

On submitting the login credentials, admit card will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

