Top Undergraduate Nursing Programs as per US News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report surveyed deans and senior faculty members to come up with the best undergraduate nursing programs which features 656 programs. Nurse practitioners are in high demand considering its low unemployment rate and high median salary.(Pixabay)

The criteria to rank these programs according to U.S. News & World Report were based on:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

(1) Be accredited at the bachelor's level by either the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing

(2) Be a regionally accredited institution that awarded at least 40 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees

Also Read: Top 10 US Liberal Arts Colleges in 2024 ranked by U.S. News & World Report

The following are the top 10 Undergraduate Nursing Programs based on U.S. News & World Report.

Best Undergraduate Nursing Programs Duke University and University of Pennsylvania (Tie) Emory University The Ohio State University, University of Iowa and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Tie) University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Michigan--Ann Arbor and University of Washington (Tie) Boston College, Case Western Reserve University, New York University, Oregon Health and Science University, University of Maryland, Baltimore and University of Pittsburgh (Tie)

Based on The Best Jobs in 2024 article by U.S. News & World Report, Nurse practitioners are in high demand considering its low unemployment rate and high median salary.

With their work becoming both physically and emotionally demanding, this career choice is not just gaining huge momentum but also seeing opportunities in the healthcare sector.

You can check the ranking of all the Undergraduate Nursing Programs here