e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Free mock tests for JEE, NEET aspirants: HRD minister launches National Testing Abhyaas app

Free mock tests for JEE, NEET aspirants: HRD minister launches National Testing Abhyaas app

HRD minister has launched National Testing Abhyaas app for JEE and NEET aspirants that will offer free mock tests daily. Check full details here.

education Updated: May 20, 2020 11:28 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
National Testing Abhyas app to provide free mock tests for JEE, NEET aspirants
National Testing Abhyas app to provide free mock tests for JEE, NEET aspirants(NTA)
         

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has launched an app named ‘National Testing Abhyaas’ that will provide free mock tests to the JEE and NEET aspirants. As the students are unable to attend their coaching classes due to the coronavirus lockdown, this mobile app will help the students to prepare for their examinations.

JEE-Mains exam will be held from July 18 to 23, while NEET 2020 will be conducted on July 26.

The HRD minister was receiving a lot of requests from students regarding their concern over the preparation of exams. He asked the national testing agency (NTA) to develop an app for the convenience of aspirants.

“After receiving multiple requests from students regarding the preparation for competitive exams, I advised @DG_NTA to create an app that would aid students to prepare for these exams efficiently,” the minister tweeted.

Features of National Testing Abhyaas app:

The students will get one full length question paper for JEE Main and NEET exams daily. The duration to attempt the questions will be of three hours. They can take the test anytime and get immediate scores on their mobile screens. After completing the mock test, the correct answers with explanations. The app will also analyse the time spent on different sections which will help the students know their weak and strength areas and prepare accordingly. The app will also keep a record of their total and subject-wise scores.

 

The app is available for android smartphones and it will soon be available for iOS as well. Students can download the app from Google Play Store for free and register themselves.

Click here to download National Testing Abhyaas Android App

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In