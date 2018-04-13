Girls outsmart boys in Telangana intermediate exams

Girls in Telangana did better than boys in the intermediate examinations, which were held last month, as the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education announced the results for the first and second year on Friday.

Deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, who also holds the portfolio of higher education, released the results on Friday and said the pass percentage for the first year was 62.35 and that for the second year was 67.25.

Out of 4,55,789 students, who appeared for the first year examinations, 2,84,224 were declared successful. The pass percentage among girls was 69 and that of the boys was 55.66. Last year, the pass percentage among girls was 59 while the same for boys was 48 in the first year.

In the second year, 2,88,772 students out of 4,29,378 who appeared for the exam passed. Girls again outscored boys with a pass percentage of 73.25. The pass percentage of the boys was 61.

“This is slightly higher compared to last year results, which recorded a pass percentage of 67,” Srihari said.

Girls topped the exams with a pass percentage of 67.64 last year as well as the 58% boys cleared the exam.

Medchal and Komaram Bheem districts recorded the highest pass percentage of 77 in the state and Mahbubabad was at bottom of the list with the pass percentage of 40 in the intermediate final examination.

State-run institutions recorded a high success rate compared to private junior colleges. While tribal welfare residential educational society colleges achieved 87% results, social welfare residential colleges recorded a pass percentage of 86 and general residential junior colleges got 84% results.

The pass percentage in private junior colleges was just 69, the minister said.

The memorandum of marks would be sent to all the college principals by April 18.

Those who want to apply for a recounting of marks can do so before April 20 by paying a fee of Rs 100 per subject. Students will have to pay Rs 600 per subject if want the verification of answer sheets again and their scanned copies, the deputy chief minister said.

The exam board will conduct instant or supplementary examination for students who either failed or want an improvement in their marks from May 14. The last date for payment of the fee for these exams is April 20.

Srihari said the state could conduct a joint entrance examination (JEE) for admissions into engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses as well across the country from 2019 on the lines of NEET for admissions into medical colleges.

The state government may have to do away with the present EAMCET from 2019, he said.

“Keeping this in view, the Telangana government has decided to start special coaching for intermediate students appearing for JEE and NEET for admissions into engineering and medical colleges from this academic year itself. We want our students to perform well at all the national level entrance tests,” Srihari added.