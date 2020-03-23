Govt school teachers resort to teaching via WhatsApp, video calls in Punjab

education

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 09:59 IST

After the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared revised dates for annual examinations for Classes 5, 10 and 12, teachers have resorted to teaching students through Whatsapp groups and video calls. A majority of the teachers stated that they are conducting regular revision tests for students. Exams have been postponed by the board in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the revised date sheet, the board is conducting exams for Classes 10 and 12 from April 3 and for Class 5 students from April 1. The students have been informed about new dates.

According to board instructions, regular teachers have been asked to check answer sheets at home. However, to complete the evaluation work, many teachers, checking answer sheets of non-board classes, took the pending work at home so that when they rejoin the school, they will not have any pressure to complete the work.

District mentor of science Jasvir Singh said, “We have been conducting revision tests daily and the test paper and then answers are shared with students on the group. Every teacher is in touch with their class students and updating test results with their mentors. We are also educating students regarding hygiene and ensuring that they are following instructions to remain healthy.”

As per information, some of the teachers are following the school timetable and revising the concepts with the students through video calling. A Class 10 student, Gurjit Singh, said, “When the board postponed the exams, I was a little disappointed, but our school teachers told the students that we all have now more time to revise the lessons and online classes for 30-40 minutes are proving helpful. I am following the same routine as every subject teacher is taking online classes according to the timetable.”

The block mentors have been asked to keep in touch with students of Board classes and motivate them to revise and solve test papers. Daily practice will make them perfect. District mentor Sanjeev Taneja of mathematics, said, “Many school teachers have come up with innovative ways by taking online classes and follow the timetable. Students have been informed on the group to keep their phones free so that the 40-minute class can be attended by students. Teachers are preparing assignments and sending them to students so that they can revise the concepts.”